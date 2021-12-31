LATEST: New Year’s Chillas set for Matopos

Phillip Phiri, One of the founders and directors at Morden Magnet Investments (Pic by: Kasi Network Photography)

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

AS the cool breeze of the New Year hits the country, tourism lovers in Matabeleland South will get to relax and enjoy a two-day chillas to welcome 2022.

The event dubbed, “New Year’s Chillas” will see families enjoying themselves at Matopos Sailing Club from Saturday.

The chillas organised by Morden Magnet Investments in partnership with Zimparks, 3D Events Management and Kiddo Land seeks to usher people to 2022 in style.

Mr Phillip Phiri, one of the founders and director of Morden Magnet Investments, a company on a drive to promote tourism within the Matabeleland South region spoke to Saturday Leisure about the events.

“These events are one of the activities we are doing to put Matabeleland South’s tourism on the map. We’re channeling our efforts into reviving, especially aquatic activities, sailing and we hope to host such events every month to raise awareness on the importance of our tourism in the region.

“We also seek to push the girl child agenda so that we conscientious people on the ill-effects of gender-based violence perpetrated especially on our women and children,” he said.

Activities lined up for children and adults at the Club include speed boats, canoes, quad bikes, horse riding and a fun park meant for the children. – @eMKlass_49