Legends tackle Covid-19

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FOOTBALL legends have joined the fight against Covid-19, urging people to respect set Government guidelines to contain spread of the pandemic.

Speaking on the sidelines of City Link’s $100 000 donation to the “I Am-4-Bulawayo Fighting Covid-19 Trust”, Zifa Southern Region board member Fiso Siziba, who is also spokesperson of the Bulawayo Football Ambassadors, said renowned footballers have volunteered to be brand ambassadors in the fight against Covid-19.

“Football knows no boundaries and is regarded as one sport that brings people together. Being an influential sport, there are celebrated former footballers, who are role models in the community and they are collectively calling for people to observe Government recommendations. If we unite, we can win the fight against Covid-19,” said Siziba.

He challenged benefactors to emulate City Link’s gesture.

Siziba said the former footballers, identified with Bulawayo and will soon be doing video and audio clips, as they campaign in the “I Am-4-Bulawayo Fighting Covid-19 Trust” corner.

Football legends Zenzo Moyo, now Bulawayo City FC vice-chairman, and Ronald “Gidiza” Sibanda, as well as former national team defender Herbert Dick, former Highlanders left-back Gift Lunga (junior) represented BFA at the presentation.

“We are honoured to join City Link and I Am-4-Bulawayo Trust Fighting Covid-19 Trust during this fight. As a team, we can do it. Every member of society has a part to play in arresting the spread of this coronavirus. By donating the little you have, you’ll be lending a big hand towards setting up a Covid-19 centre to enable those affected to be taken care of. Together we can conquer this pandemic,” said Moyo. I Am-4-Bulawayo Fighting Covid-19 Trust, is a multi-stakeholder initiative that is fundraising to equip Ekusileni Medical Centre, a designated Covid-19 isolation centre as well as sourcing food hampers for vulnerable members of the community. To date, 10 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Bulawayo, with one death. — @ZililoR.