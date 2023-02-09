Liberation hero, Bulawayo provincial shrine curator laid to rest

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

MOURNERS from all walks of life yesterday thronged the Bulawayo Provincial Heroes Acre in Nkulumane suburb to pay their last respects to liberation hero and first curator of the provincial shrine Cde Danisa Ncube.

Cde Ncube (64) was given a three-gun salute by members of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) before his coffin was lowered into the grave.

Ncube, the pioneer custodian of the Bulawayo Provincial Hero’s Acre, was instrumental in keeping a record of the country’s liberation history at the provincial shrine.

The liberation hero who died on Monday, was described as an upright man who was driven by principles of excellence. He succumbed to kidney failure at Mpilo Central Hospital after a three-month battle.

Zanu- PF Politburo member Cde Molly Mpofu, war veterans and scores of people were part of the mourners who bid farewell to Cde Ncube.

Family spokesperson Mr Mandlakhe Ncube described Cde Ncube as a man who strived for excellence in life.

“My uncle was a man who was hands on in everything he did. He worked here at the Bulawayo Provincial Hero’s Acre as a curator,” he said.

Cde Molly Mpofu who was representing the ruling party, said President Mnangagwa also shared the grief with Cde Ncube’s family following his untimely death.

She said people like Cde Ncube made sacrifices to liberate the country and continued to work for both the party and country after Independence.

“This is the family of a person who made me a member of the Politburo and Central Committee and a war veteran because of his sacrifices. During the war, Cde Ncube, as a brother, said to me, you shouldn’t cross the Zambezi River because you are too young although we wanted to be part of the liberation struggle,” said Cde Mpofu.

She said it really pains her when people demean war veterans.

“Our brothers and sisters died and some drowned trying to swim cross the Zambezi River. They drowned with their guns and their graves are not known,” said Cde Mpofu.

She said Cde Ncube stood tall in the face of adversity.“I’m proud of him and his achievements and may his should rest in peace. Brother, please tell our leader Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo that we are not going to betray the struggle until we meet again,” she said.

Cde Ncube was born on December 5, 1959, at Mapane Village under Chief Mathema area in Gwanda District, Matabeleland South Province.

He did his primary education at Mapane Primary School before proceeding to Sobukazi Secondary School in Bulawayo.

Cde Ncube drop out of school when he was doing Form Two to join the armed struggle in August 1977 in Zambia and his pseudo-name was Cde Ephraim Mpofu.

When he arrived in Zambia, his first port of call was Nampundwe Transit Camp before his group which included the now late Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Dickson Ncube, who was known as Champion Ngulube, were taken to Mwembezi for a six-month rigorous military training.

At Mwembezi, Cde Ncube’s instructors included the late National Hero, Cde Stanley Gagisa Nleya and Tennyson “Thambolenyoka or Magadlela” Ndlovu. After the training, Cde Ncube was sent to Libya for further training and briefly returned to Zambia where he survived a barrage of bombing by the Rhodesians in June 1979.

He escaped death by a whisker and was left nursing a scar on his back.

The Zipra command element later sent Cde Ncube for further training in the then Soviet Union where he specialised in artillery and anti-air weapons.

Under that special group was the Minister of State in Vice President General (retired) Dr Constantino Chiwenga’s office, Major General (retired) Sibangumuzi Khumalo, late Cde Lot Sibanda, Cde Mahlala Tafela, Cde Isaac Mabuka, Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Dickson Dube, Cde Tindila Dube, Cde Christopher Ndiweni and late National Hero Brigadier General Crispen Masuku.

Cde Ncube’s group completed their training in the Soviet Union just before Independence in April 1980. The late liberation hero who joined the military, later left and went back to school. He did his O- level at Danhiko Secondary School outside Harare. Cde Ncube proceeded to Mzilikazi High School where he did his A- level.

He was later employed by the Ministry of Justice where he worked as a clerk of court in the civil division at the Bulawayo Magistrates Court.

He left the Ministry of Justice and joined the National Museums and Monuments where he worked as a curator of the Bulawayo Provincial Heroes’ Acre. Cde Ncube then moved to the Bulawayo Natural History Museum to work in the maintenance department.

At the time of his death, he had retired.

Cde Ncube is survived by wife, Sanelisiwe and three children.