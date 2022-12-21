Lightning bolt kills 18 cattle

Some of the 18 cattle that were electrocuted by lightning in Chireya Village in Midlands Province

Midlands Bureau Chief

FARMERS in Chireya Village in the Midlands Province were left counting their losses after a bolt of lightning struck and killed 18 cattle worth US$7 000 following thunderstorms that hit most parts of the country on Sunday.

Two herders tending the animals, escaped death by a whisker after one of them was struck by lightning and thrown several metres away.

The other one almost suffocated after one of the animals, which was struck by lightning fell on top of him.

It took several villagers to rescue the herders. The 18 cattle belonged to three different farmers who lost 10, five and three beasts respectively.

The farmer who lost 10 cattle and the one who lost five beasts, were both left with one cow each while the third farmer lost all three cattle.

Gokwe North district development co-ordinator (DDC) Mr Martin Musakanda confirmed the tragedy. He said the cattle belonged to Mr Nyasha Chivaviro, Mr Richard Kapfumo and his brother, Mr Svorai Kapfumo.

Mr Chivaviro lost 10 cattle while Kapfumo had five cattle fatally struck by the lightning with his brother Mr Svorai Kapfumo losing all three animals.

“I can confirm that we received a report pertaining to a disaster that hit three farmers in Madzivazvido Ward 3 under Chief Chireya in Gokwe North District. The farmers lost a total of 18 cattle after they were struck by a bolt of lightning,” he said.

“Madzivazvido is a farming area under Chief Chireya. The area was hit by severe thunderstorms which caused the death of the 18 cattle.”

Mr Musakanda said it was also reported that two boys who were herding the cattle narrowly escaped death.

“One of the herd boys had to be pulled from under the cow, which had been struck by lightning while the other one was thrown several metres away. Both herd boys did not sustain any injuries,” he said.

Mr Musakanda said the District Civil Protection Unit (CPU) committee availed a vehicle for assessment.

“The District Civil Protection Unit committee visited the farmers for assessment and consolation. The Veterinary Services Department also advised the farmers on the proper disposal methods of the carcasses, which entailed burning and burying them,” said Mr Musakanda.

He said efforts are being made to offer counselling services to the affected farmers.

“We are also looking at having continuous awareness campaigns on safety precautions during this rainy season to protect both human beings, their property and livestock. We urge people to desist from walking or herding cattle in open areas when it’s raining,” said Mr Musakanda..

In an interview, Mr Chivaviro struggled to control his emotions as he narrated the ordeal.

“In our African culture, it is taboo to touch anything struck by lightning or burn it before some rituals are performed. Losing my 10 cattle is a quite painful experience,” he said.

“I had 11 cattle and following this unfortunate incident I am now left with one animal. It is going to be difficult for me to recover and what makes this worse is that we are in the rainy season and I used the cattle as my draught power.”

Mr Chivaviro said he is grateful that the two herders were not killed or injured.

Gokwe-Kabuyuni MP, Cde Spencer Tshuma said when it started raining, the boys thought of driving the cattle to the cattle pans.

“This unfortunate incident happened as the two herd boys were about to cross the river. They were coming from the pastures when it started raining, and they decided to drive the cattle home,” he said.

Cde Tshuma said out of 20 cattle that were struck by lightning only two survived. He said they have since started mobilising resources to assist the affected farmers with draught power.

Already, the farmers are receiving counseling.

“This is not an issue that should be taken lightly given that it has an impact on livelihoods. The 18 carcasses are going to be buried and it will be very difficult for the farmers who depended on the cattle for draught power,” said Cde Tshuma.

“We are appealing to well-wishers to assist the affected farmers.”

Last week, the Meteorological Service Department (MSD) warned of violent thunderstorms and localised hail which may damage property.

Heavy and violent storms have hit most parts of the country in recent weeks, causing flooding in low lying areas.

Incessant and heavy rains being experienced countrywide have seen increased incidents of lightning affecting both animals and humans.

The 2022/23 rainy season is in full swing and Cabinet recently adopted the MuIti-Hazard Contingency Plan for 2022/23 rainy season to deal with rain-related disasters.

As a result of climate change, the country has not been spared from adverse weather conditions which include flash floods and cyclones.

Last year in February, a Chipinge commercial farmer Mr Dawie Joubert lost his 25 cattle after they were struck by lightning.

In January, five adults in Makonde District in Mashonaland West were hospitalised after being struck by lightning, while a trail of destruction on infrastructure has also been reported.

A Mutoko High School Advanced Level female pupil was in December last year struck by a lightning bolt and died instantly, while on her way home after sitting for her final examinations.

Constance Machemedze (20) was at Chinzanga Primary School sports ground when a thunderstorm reportedly began and she was struck while running for safety.

The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) has also not been spared, attributing part of power outages in some areas to lightning striking critical equipment.