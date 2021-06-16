Local series to portray Xhosa culture on cards

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

A drama series titled The Secrets/Imfihlo is set to be shot in Mbembesi village in Matabeleland North province to unpack the Xhosa-speaking people’s way of life.

The series is a brainchild of Creative Minds Talents House (CMTH) who are also behind the revamped Face of Mbembesi King and Queen pageant. The Secrets/Imfihlo storyline was written by CMTH production manager, Isheanopa Mateke and CMTH branch manager, Benjamin Ayibongwe Ndlovu. Consultant writers are Ashley Brenda Moyo and Mellisa Mkhwananzi.

CMTH founder, Ackim Bukhosi Tshuma said auditions for the cast were held last Friday in Bulawayo where a handful were selected. More auditions are expected to be held in Mbembesi this Friday.

“We successfully held auditions in Bulawayo last week where we selected a number of actors and actresses that include Chido Dube, Nomsa Dangwira and Cloud Mhlanga. The rest of the cast will be from Mbembesi because this is their product,” said Tshuma.

He said the drama seeks to give Xhosa-speaking people a platform to showcase their acting talent and culture which has been marginalised in the past years.

“The series will be set in Mbembesi village and directed by T Jay The Director who is a student at the College of Arts. By filming this drama, we’re also hoping to uplift youths in Mbembesi by giving them roles.

“At the end of the day, we want to showcase the Xhosa culture as it is very rich,” said Tshuma. – @mthabisi_mthire