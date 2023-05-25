Magwaza to perform at World Telecoms Day celebrations

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

ALL roads lead to Bulilima district tomorrow as one of the leading Tshibilika/Rhumba artistes, Clement Magwaza is set to perform at the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day commemorations.

The celebrations will take place at Masendu Cultural Centre in Masendu village and will be held under the theme, “Empowering the least developed countries through information and communication technologies”.

Magwaza of the Kokotsha fame is set to empower the people of Bulilima and rejuvenate their sublime dance that oozes a party and celebration mode, as after all, the digital gap will be closed by such an event.

The Sigidi Hoso hit churner said he is geared for a memorable time with his fellow Mangwe neighbours.

“It is always great to play to the people who really know me from where I started and where I’m heading. The great part is that there’ll be people from all over the country to celebrate the ICT milestone achievement of our village, district and province.

“We deserve to celebrate thus people should come in numbers to experience the fun and dances we have as a people. There’s no better way than having such an event just as we come from celebrating being Africans,” said Magwaza. – @mthabisi_mthire