Make the national clean-up campaign mandatory – EMA

EMA director Christopher Mushava gives an overview before the clean up campaign at Tsholotsho business centre.

Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Tsholotsho

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) believes it is high time the Government comes up with laws that will make the national clean-up campaign mandatory as moves to have clean cities and towns gather momentum.

A senior executive at the environmental watchdog said as EMA , it was their conviction that Zimbabwean cities and towns can attain the same status as the Rwanda capital, Kigali that attained the continent’s cleanest city status.

Briefing the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Dr Evelyn Ndlovu just before the start of the clean-up program at Tsholotsho Business Centre, Friday, EMA director Christopher Mushava, said the Rwandan Government, through the relevant ministry, enacted la aw that made it mandatory for its citizens to participate in monthly clean-up campaigns.

“We believe our Government should do the same as Rwanda so that we get rid of waste and keep our cities, towns and growth points clean,” said Mushava.

In her response after the clean-up, Minister Ndlovu told Chronicle that it has always been the Government’s belief that citizens must voluntarily participate in the exercise in order to keep their environment clean and free from pollution but if that does not become the case, Government may be forced to craft laws as similar to Rwanda.

“However, if we note that the trend to shun this program continues, we may be forced to come up with laws that make it mandatory for all of us to take part. Every one of us must have a conscience and that inner voice telling him or her of the need to participate in this noble program,” said Minister Ndlovu.