Makwe Irrigation Scheme upgrade enhances food security in Mat South

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Matabeleland South Bureau Chief

THE on-going rehabilitation of Makwe Irrigation Scheme in Gwanda, Matabeleland South, is yet another milestone for the Second Republic that is expected to transform agriculture production and enhance food security in the province.

A Bulawayo company, Forster Irrigation, won the tender to rehabilitate the 200-hectare irrigation scheme, which has not been operational since 2017 following copper cables theft.

The rehabilitation works are being done under the Government-led Smallholder Irrigation Revitalisation Programme (SIRP) with a budget of about US$1 million.

The scope of works includes installing new pumps, repairing and servicing old ones, repairing the conveyance canal, replacing damaged pipes, installing a centre pivot, replacing infill canals with underground pipes and replacing electric motors, among others.

The scheme with about 190 registered members, is set to contribute significantly to food and nutrition security in the province.

Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development, Cde Davis Marapira, said the rehabilitation works were a fulfilment of President Mnangagwa’s quest of leaving no one and no place behind in terms of development.

“As you can see Government is bringing in modern technology as it is developing irrigation schemes. The Second Republic’s vision has seen the upgrade of Makwe Irrigation which has among other modern equipment state-of-the-art centre pivots,” he said.

Cde Marapira said this means increased production in rural areas, which will lead to rural industrialisation. “We’ll see 200 hectares here being put under maize, wheat or sugar beans, which will change the living standards of people in the area. This is a confirmation of Government policy that no place should be left behind. At this rate the people of Matabeleland South will not wait for 2030 to enjoy middle-income status but they will start enjoying it mid next year,” he said.

Cde Marapira said he was impressed by the work done so far and commended the local contractor for doing a good job.

Makwe Irrigation Scheme member, Mr Nicholas Msebele, said it was a relief that production will soon resume at the scheme.

“It brings joy to us as a community to see that we will start producing soon. This irrigation scheme will soon reclaim its status of being the breadbasket of the district,” he said.

“This irrigation scheme really helped in the past as we could sell some of our produce to the GMB. We used to pay school fees for our children using money we made from selling our produce.”

Another member, Ms Nothando Nyathi, said they were looking forward to planting their first crop after so many years and were targeting to put 200 hectares under maize crop.

She said land preparation has started on part of the irrigation scheme and once works were completed towards the end of the month, they will start planting.

Ward 8 Councillor, Rachel Ncube, said they needed a big engine at the pump station that will pump enough water into the overnight storage tank, which would last even during power outages.

“This irrigation will improve livelihoods and also create jobs for our children,” she said.

Established in the 1960s, Makwe Irrigation Scheme was once the breadbasket of Gwanda district.

Forster Irrigation project manager, Engineer Lionel Siziba, said works were now at 80 percent completion and were expected to be completed by end of this month.

He said the centre pivot was going to irrigate 60 hectares and the rest of the irrigation scheme will be irrigated by water from canals.

“We started works on 29 September and promised to finish by end of December. Everything is on track for us to meet the deadline,” said Mr Siziba.

“Some of the works have been completed and we are working on the final stages of the remaining ones. We have installed almost all the pipes, 5,6km of canal repair and rehabilitation works have been completed.

“The main pump is almost complete as we have installed two pumps and we are left with a motor. Installation of the centre pivot is at 90 percent completion. Night storage dam pump house is almost complete,” he said.

Gwanda North legislator, Cde Madodana Sibanda, said Government was making significant strides in developing remote parts of Gwanda, especially through irrigation development.

Government is working with different partners to rehabilitate irrigation schemes that have been lying idle in Matabeleland South. — @Dube-Matutu