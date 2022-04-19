Man arrested for rape, robbery and theft

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested Thubelihle Ndlovu, a male adult aged 32 years from Old Magwegwe suburb in connection with rape, robbery and theft of copper cables.

Allegations are that on February 8 at around 6AM, a female adult aged 37 years was on her way to work using a footpath going through a bushy area opposite Ingwegwe Primary School when she was grabbed by Ndlovu.

He then produced an okapi knife, threatened to kill her and ordered her to follow all his orders.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said Ndlovu searched complainant`s bag, took her Samsung Grand Prime cellphone and cash amounting to $300-00 before he force-marched her into the bush.

“He then raped her once without protection. After the rape the accused person ran away leaving the complainant at the scene. On February 26 at around 5AM hours, another female adult aged 39 years was walking alone along Intemba road on her way to work. Upon approaching a curve which is near Intemba bus stop, Pumula North, Ndlovu approached her from behind and strangled her using his hands.

“The accused person went on to pull the complainant to a nearby bush area, tripped her to the ground and threatened to kill her if she failed to cooperate. Ndlovu then raped the complainant once without protection. He searched the complainant`s had bag, took cash amounting to US$10 and R100 before away leaving the complainant at the scene,” said Inspector Ncube.

Inspector Ncube said on April 9 police received a tip-off from an anonymous caller who revealed that Ndlovu was staying in an abandoned building behind New Magwegwe Shopping Centre Bulawayo.

“Police raided the accused person’s hideout where they located him hiding under an old bed. He was then positively identified by both victims. The accused person was also further interviewed by detectives and he admitted to have stolen copper cables at Sauerstown and NRZ Complex Bulawayo and he was on the run,” he said.

He urged members of the public not to use foot paths which pass by bushy and secluded places as they risk being raped.

“We urge our residents to report any person seemingly interfering with electricity and seek clarity to prove if the person is on ZEDTC approved business. We also appreciate the level of participation in the fight against crime by members of the public which creates a difficult environment for criminals,” added Insp Ncube.

@thamamoe