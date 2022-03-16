Man beaten to death with brick

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A GWANDA based gold panner is on the run after he allegedly fatally struck his workmate with a brick over an undisclosed issue.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident which occurred at a mine in West Nicholson.

She said the suspect was still at large and appealed for information on whereabouts of the suspect, Bornwell Ndlovu, to contact the police.

“I can confirm that we are investigating the murder of a 26-year-old man which occurred at a mining site in West Nicholson in Gwanda. We are looking for the suspect Bornwell Ndlovu from Filabusi as he is currently on the run and we appeal to anyone with information that could lead to his arrest to contact the police.

“Police are investigating the matter in order to establish the circumstances that led to the murder and the cause of the misunderstanding. As police we would like to urge members of the public to desist from engaging in violence when faced with disputes. People should engage third parties in order to resolve their matters,” she said.

@DubeMatutu