8 years for machete attack on infant

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A ZHOMBE man has been slapped with an 8-year jail term for striking a month-old baby with a machete after an altercation with the child’s mother.

Donemore Mhosva (27) of Village Chikambura under Chief Samambwa was convicted by Gokwe Magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube after he appeared before him facing attempted murder charges.

He sentenced him to 8 years in jail before he suspended 2 years for 5 years on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecuting, Mr Tinashe Wazvaremhaka told the court that, on 5 February 2022, around 4PM the infant’s mother was at Machekera grinding mill at Hove Business Centre when Mhosva approached them holding a machete.

He advanced towards them and struck the child once on the head.

The infant sustained a cut on the head and on the shoulder and was rushed to Zhombe Mission Hospital before he was rushed to Kadoma General Hospital where he was treated.