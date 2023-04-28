Man kills wife

Online Reporter

POLICE have launched a manhunt for Sunday Marimo (44) who beat his wife to death after suspecting that she was cheating.

Confirming the incident, police tweeted that Marimo battered his wife with a wooden chair.

“Police in Zvimba are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Sunday Marimo (44) who is being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 24/04/23 at Dzvene Village, Kutama.”

“The suspect allegedly attacked to death his wife, Emilia Chatiza (41) with a wooden chair after accusing her of engaging in an extra-marital affair,” read the tweet.