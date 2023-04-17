Man pours beer on wife for asking for money

Mashudu Mambo

POURING beer on his wife and punching her frenziedly after she had asked for money to buy food, has landed a 31-year-old man from Sauerstown suburb in Bulawayo in court.

Romeo Ndlovu yesterday appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa charged with physical abuse.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded out of custody to 26 April on $20 000 bail.

Denying the allegations Ndlovu said that he has never laid a hand on his wife since they got married.

Allegations against Ndlovu are that on 10 April and at around 6pm, he was at the shops when his wife Sibongile Sithole approached him and asked for money.

This did not go down well with Ndlovu who got angry and poured beer on her head and went on to punch her.

Sithole, who did not seek medical attention, went and reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of her husband.