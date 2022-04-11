Man stabs friend dead over girlfriend

Midlands Bureau Chief

A 30 -year -old Shurugwi man was allegedly fatally stabbed by his friend with an okapi knife in a fight over a girlfriend.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emanuel Mahoko confirmed the alleged fatal stabbing of Blessing Mxotshwa (30) by his friend Hardlife Mudzingwa (30) over a girlfriend aged 24.

“Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a case of murder where a man was stabbed to death over a girlfriend in Shurugwi. Hardlife Mudzingwa (30) and Blessing Mxotshwa (30) of Village 14 Tokwe 3 Valley, Shurugwi were friends. Mudzingwa, the suspect in this case discovered that they were in love with the same woman,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said on Friday around 7:50pm, Mxotshwa visited the alleged girlfriend in Shurugwi before Mudzingwa also paid the same woman a visit.

“On Friday around 7:50pm it is alleged that Mudzingwa visited his girlfriend at her home and she refused to open the door for him. This did not go down well with the suspect who forcibly gained entry through a broken dining room window and discovered that she was in the company of his friend Mxotshwa,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said the two friends were engaged in a heated argument over the woman they were allegedly both in love with.

“An argument arose between the suspect Mudzingwa and Mxotshwa. The suspect produced a knife and stabbed Mxotshwa once on the neck and fled the scene. Mxotshwa died on the spot,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said a report was made at ZRP Shurugwi and the scene was attended.

“Police are appealing to anyone with information which may lead to the arrest of Hardlife Mudzingwa and anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to advise any nearest Police station. We appeal to members of the public to exercise restraint and respect the sanctity of life. In case of arguments or misunderstandings, we encourage them to seek the advice of a third person, especially the elderly or the police instead of resorting to violence,” said Insp Mahoko.