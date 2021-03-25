Matabeleland South rolls out road rehab programme

Mthabisi Tshuma, Gwanda Reporter

THE District Development Fund (DDF) in Matabeleland South Province has intensified road rehabilitation works after it was given $40 million by Government out of the nearly $230 million that was requested.

The programme is targeting all roads and bridges that were damaged by floods and Government has since released part of the funds needed for maintenance and repair works.

DDF is targeting to work on 179km in Beitbridge, 63km in Umzingwane, 109km in Gwanda, 136km in Insiza, 119km in Matobo, 127km in Bulilima and 75km in Mangwe District.

Matabeleland South DDF provincial co-ordinator Mr Moment Malandu said his province was allocated $40 million to repair road infrastructure in the province.

“The whole province was allocated $40 million and that is what we are still using. The major challenge it the contractor’s equipment which frequently breaks down thereby affecting progress.

“As at 22 March 2021 we have repaired roads in Beitbridge, Umzingwane and Matobo,” said Mr Malandu.

He said the works include spot gravelling, regrading, reshaping, working on culverts, piped drifts and construction of destroyed bridges.

“So far, we have managed to rehabilitate, Matape Dite-Peters 30 km of motorized grading, Lutumba-Tongwe-Bulawayo main road, reshaping 13km, gravelling 2,2km, while bridge repairs we completed 82m working on protection work. As for UMzingwane, we shaped 7km of Mawabeni-Khumbudzi-Dula Road while in Matobo, tow grading of 20km has been completed along Bada-Fumugwe Road as well as 10km of the Natisa-Gwandavale Road.”

Mr Malandu said they were expecting more funding and an additional grader to boost their capacity on the ground.

He said they had requested $229 million from the Government to rehabilitate roads and bridges in the province. — @mthabisi_mthire.