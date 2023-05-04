Matojeni Melo-maniacs’ Rhythms of the Matebele, a must-have

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

WHEN heavyweights join forces, one would expect a humdinger of a project and stakes loftily get high. This is the case with Matojeni Melo-maniacs (MMM)’ Rhythms of the Matebele EP which was released last month.

Matojeni Melo-maniacs are a group that consists of veteran artistes – Nomathamsanqa T “Nkwali” Mkhwananzi, Thandeka Patricia “Thandy Dhlana” Jele, Nolizwe Ngwenya, Blessings Nqo Nkomo, Mthabisi Moyo and Bekithemba “Beckx Marabha” Phiri.

The EP consists of songs Pembela, Africa, Emeli lo-Dlala Regina, Inkomo Zamalobolo, and an extended version of Emeli Lo. It is a cocktail of diverse languages that cut across borders, catering to a diverse audience.

The project will surely resonate with the Kalanga clan as the song “Pembela” (loosely translated as “Wander aimlessly”) is sung in their language and carries the Amabhiza traditional dance forward, a stance which shows the group’s desire to uplift traditional song and dance.

Matabeles are people of song and dance and ululate and whistle in jubilation. They also drink opaque beer and MMM captured that in the song “Pembela”.

The EP carries weighty cultural significance as it teaches how the Matabele interact. In the song, Inkomo Zamalobolo, the issue of the importance of dowry payment is brought to the fore and teaches the young that marital issues have to be done by the book.

One should make sure that the Ts are crossed and the Is are dotted.

Catering for the Kalanga audience is just the tip of the iceberg as the Ndebele and Nyanja clans also join the fray. With Africa the sextet’s patriotism was shone.

The merging of traditional instruments like the shaker (hosho), drums and European ones like the guitar and the keyboard gives a distinct and authentic African sound to this project.

Listening closely to the project, one notices that vocal responsibilities were equally shared among the sextet, a sign of confidence within the group. Each one of them was not shy to lead in song and the chorale-esque type of vocal usage made the project unique as they blended their voices to perfection.

On a scale of 10, one would give it a 7.5 as there was room for improvement as far as the subject matter is concerned. From the title, expectations of diverse topical issues escalated.

The production of the songs was good with clear vocals and well-balanced instrumentals which are easy on the ear.

Rhythms of the Matebele could have been a 10/10 had it covered a lot of topics besides matters of the heart and patriotism.

There is more to Matabele than the abovementioned subject matters.

Above all, the project is worth an ear and must bring nostalgia to those in the diaspora. —@MbuleloMpofu