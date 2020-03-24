Matter of fact

In a story published on Chronicle Online on February 28, 2017 titled, ‘Love Cheat MSU student near death after stabbing,’ we reported that Mr Martin Dakwa stabbed his girlfriend, Ms Emelda Mudzviti.

It has since come to our attention that Mr Dakwa did not stab Ms Mudzviti. Further, Takudzwa, whom he found in his girlfriend’s room was not naked.

There were no weapons used in the ensuing fight between Mr Dakwa and Takudzwa. Also, Mr Dakwa was not engaged to Ms Mudzviti, neither did they plan to get married on Easter. We sincerely apologise to Mr Dakwa for any inconvenience the story might have caused.