Mbira Dze Hip-Hop recognised in SA

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO-born hip-hop artiste Neville Sigauke continues to raise the Zimbabwean flag high with his latest achievement being having his works showcased on MTV Base.

His success goes on to popularise his trademark Mbira Dze hip-hop genre which is a fusion of the traditional mbira instrument and the urban hip-hop beat.

The track Idlozi is a collaboration between the Nketa-bred musician and South African vocalist Thomas Mokoena aka Olley. It was produced by Zimbabwean beat-maker DJ Jabs and listening to the teaser, one hears a fusion of Afro-House, Amapiano, and Mbira, of which the Mbira was played by Zimbabwean artiste Samukoko.

Sigauke said he is on cloud nine with the success of the track which landed on radio stations regionally before the visuals got recognition from MTV Base.

“The song was released in February and it has been on local radio stations here in South Africa and Zimbabwe as well. Internationally, it has featured on Voice of America’s Africa 54 and Music Time in Africa which is based in Washington. The recent milestone is the video being premiered on MTV Base,” said Sigauke.

He said he worked tirelessly to ensure the visuals result in fruitful outcomes.

“I feel so elated to have my God-given talent showcased on a big platform like MTV Base. My goal is to spread positivity and unite cultures through music. I feel honored to have my message spread across international borders.”

The music video was shot by Betso Vision at Maboneng and Hillbrow in Johannesburg and the artiste went all out in terms of creativity and showcasing our culture. – @mthabisi_mthire