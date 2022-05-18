Media should educate the nation about radiation

Online Reporter

The media has an important role to play in educating and informing the nation on nuclear and radiation technology issues.

Addressing journalists at a radiation safety awareness training workshop today, Radiation Protection Authority of Zimbabwe (RPAZ) chief executive officer Mr Justice Chipuru said the training would build capacity among journalists to be able understand the positive and negative effects of radiation.

Radiation technology is applied in various areas in the industrial, mining, agriculture and medical sectors.

“The use of radiation in the mentioned sectors has aided socioeconomic developmental resulting in improvements in healthcare, security, industrial process automation and , farming yields, just to mention a few.

“As part of NDS1 implementation, the Authority contributes to Health and Wellness cluster with the objective of ensuring improved health and wellness,” he said.