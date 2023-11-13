Media workshop to improve travel destination storytelling among journalists starts in Victoria Falls

Leonard Ncube,Online Reporter

THE United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) is holding a three-day media and tourism workshop in Victoria Falls to create working relationship between the two entities.

The Government is co-hosting the training workshop through the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority as the country drives towards meeting Sustainable Development Goals.

Dubbed the Communication, Media and Tourism Training in Africa Workshop, the workshop is being attended by journalists and communications officers from different organisations in 19 countries across Africa and beyond.

The programme involves in-house training and field visits to communities and projects around Victoria Falls.

It is an opportunity for media and tourism to come together and discover best practices as well as capacitate journalists with tourism storytelling through effective communication.

Media and communication play a critical role in the tourism industry through marketing destinations and helping in the implantation of development goals.

Zimbabwe is driving towards a US$5 billion tourism industry by 2025 and an informed media is key to the goal.

The workshop is to be addressed by Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi who is being accompanied by her deputy Mr Tongai Mnangagwa and also present are tourism executives from different organisations and Government departments.