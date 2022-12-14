Meli Ndlovu to cycle from Johannesburg to Bulawayo

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

SOUTH Africa-based rider Meli Ndlovu is set to ride 863 km from Johannesburg to Bulawayo in an awareness campaign to educate schools on the use of ordinary level study packs.

Last year, Meli cycled from Midrand, South Africa to Bulawayo in 48 hours sparking debate about whether it is possible to cycle such a distance in those hours.

He is set to embark on yet another journey on Sunday where he is expected to reach his final destination which is Padandaro Guest House in Bulawayo.

This time around he will have six other cyclists embarking on the journey.

The campaign will run under the #useofstudypacksinschools campaign.

Dingani Publishers director Witness Dingani said aim is to ensure that every child has study packs in schools, a move which will complement the government’s efforts of leaving no children behind through the Education 5.0 policy.

“Dingani Publishers has a brand-new series called Understanding O Level Study Packs. The study guides are intended to assist O-Level students who are getting ready to take a variety of Zimsec public examinations.

“The study guides include content on certain topics as well as sections with questions and answers that explain how students should respond to various types of questions. These study guides were created using the objectives, material, and learner activities from the syllabus. The study guides were created by experts with extensive classroom experience,” said Dingani.

[email protected]