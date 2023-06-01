Midlands Amateur golf tourney on, this weekend

Midlands Amateur golf tourney on, this weekend

The Chronicle

Michael Magoronga

The annual Midlands Amateur Golf Tournament is on this weekend with more than 80 players expected to throng the Roland Park Golf Club in Zvishavane to battle for honours.

The tournament which rotates around golf courses in the Midlands Province, will be played on Saturday and Sunday.

Midlands Province Golf Union Secretary, Mr Tanatsa Gwatidzo said the previous tournaments have been held in Gweru and Kwekwe and now it is Zvishavane’s turn to host the prestigious tourney which draws players from across the country.

“The tournament winner gets points that will be considered on the Zimbabwe Golf Association’s Order of Merit as well as the World Amateur Golf Order of Merit,” said Gwatidzo.

Last year, Keegan Shutt came out tops after outwitting 84 other contenders.

“We are expecting players from across the country who will give the defending champion a run for his money. We are expecting a good field that is actually competitive,” he said.

Hosted by the Midlands Golf Union, the event is being bankrolled by FC Platinum.

