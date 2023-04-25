Ministry of Information showcases successes at ZITF

Nqobile Tshili

THE Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services will use the 63rd edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair to showcase the successes that the ministry has scored in the past five years.

The Second Republic opened up the media space and licensed community radio stations and commercial television stations.

Addressing journalists on the sidelines of the ZITF exhibition, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana said the Ministry will showcase the broadcast stations that were licensed when the Second Republic came to power.

“We have made the media part of our exhibitions, particularly the role that we have done in the past five years. In the last five years we licensed a number of stations, some of them community radio stations, campus radio stations and commercial radio stations,” said Mr Mangwana.

“So you will have commercial radio stations as part of our exhibitions. You will have campus radio stations broadcasting in there as part of our exhibitions. We are going to have media outlets that are operating that are going to be exhibiting as partners, naturally ZBC, News24, ZTN Prime, and KeYona are already there,”

He said the ministry will facilitate high-level interviews for journalists with Vice President Constantin0 Chiwenga and Cabinet ministers.

“There will be an opportunity for members of the media and the public sector to meet policymakers. So, if you really intend to interview a certain person and you believe you are not having access as part of the Ministry of Information’s job, we facilitate media access to policymakers. We are going to be doing that as part of our exhibition,” said Mr Mangwana.

He said the ministry will on Thursday hold a media Indaba with Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa, being the guest of honour whose agenda is to outline the media’s role to national development.

He said the Indaba will be attended by journalists, artistes, content creators, academics, and students among other players in the sector.

The Indaba will be held at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

“We are targeting to enable the media sector to articulate, represent, and advance its cause in framing the national development discourse. This Indaba will be at the National Gallery on Thursday from 2PM to 5PM. The minister on the same day will commission our stand at the pavilion,” he said.

