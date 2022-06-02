National Youth Business Expo kicks off

Gladys Chipanda exhibiting here products at the National Youth Business Expo

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

THE first edition of the National Youth Business Expo kicked off this morning at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo with various participants expressing optimism that they will be equipped with current entrepreneurial skills.

The expo is geared at assisting young entrepreneurs from the country’s ten provinces to grow their business potential and tap into local and global trade markets.

Organised by the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, with the support from the African Development Bank (AfDB), the exposition rans under the theme: “Revitalising and Empowering Youth Business Across Value Chain”.

Today, the youths were exhibiting various products.

Speaking to the Business Chronicle, exhibitors said they are happy that the Government recognises their effort in economic development.

“We appreciate the Government’s effort in empowering us as youth and recognising us as potential economic players.

“The expo is a platform to network with others as well as marketing our products,” said Mr Takudzwa Fundo who is into leather business in Bulawayo.

Administrator for Noble Savage in Bulawayo Dalubuhle Kasake said the exhibition will avail several business opportunities for the youth.

“What the Government is doing in bringing youths together is commendable.

“This will expose and equip us with entrepreneurial skills that are key in running businesses. We won’t be idle anymore and engage in crime,” said Miss Kasake.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade is also exhibiting.

An official said their aim is to help youths penetrate foreign markets and appraise them on various continental trade protocols.

“There are some trade agreements which our country is part of and youths need to know that there are benefits including free duty when trading in the region and other African countries.”

Zimbabwe is part of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA), which came into force early last year and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) treaties, which bring benefits like duty free facilities among members.

Industry and Commerce Minister, Dr Sekai Nzenza, is expected to give a keynote address tomorrow.

Other ministers expected to attend include Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister, Kirsty Coventry, Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Minister, Mangaliso Ndlovu, Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni.

The event ends on Saturday.

