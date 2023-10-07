Nato optimistic of another win

Senior Sports Reporter,Fungai Muderere

FOLLOWING a spirited performance to dispatch Bulawayo Chiefs midweek, Hwange coach Nation “Nato” Dube is confident of staging another upset against CAPS United at the Colliery Stadium tomorrow.

Hwange arrived in Bulawayo a few hours before kick off against Chiefs but still managed to beat the hosts by two goals to nil.

It was a result that most football pundits wouldn’t have predicted considering that Hwange walked into Luveve Stadium from a grueling journey by road to beat the Twitter Kings.

Dube, a veteran gaffer who has seen the up and downs of Hwange over decades, hopes his boys can summon all the courage and strength against CAPS United.

Chipangano, who bounced back to the country’s elite football league this year, have proved to be on fine form in the process seeking to avoid chop.

“It’s a process, the boys are working hard and we are happy it has been pointing good to us. Caps United are a good team that has however been eluded by positive results. We are going for another fight and we are not going to under estimate Caps,” said Dube.

The elite local league has reached the 26 game mark.

PSL Week 26 Fixtures

FC Platinum v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Mandava), Simba Bhora v Highlanders (NSS), Black Rhinos v ZPc Kariba (Bata Stadium), Chicken Inn v Manica Diamonds (Luveve)

Sunday

Dynamos v Herentals (NSS), Yadah v Triangle (Baobab), Hwange v CAPS United (Colliery), Greenfel v Cranborne Bullets (Chisumbanje), Sheasham v Bulawayo Chiefs (Bata)-@FungaiMuderere