Ndaruza wins Platinum Classic Golf tournament

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

YOUNG golfer Munashe Ndaruza once again proved to be one of the finest young golfers in the country after he won the Platinum Classic Golf tournament in Norton on Sunday.

The 21-year-old from Wingate Park Golf Club won the tournament with a total gross of 225 points to make it five wins this year after winning Julius Robinson, Masvingo Amateur, Rolland Park Open and the Bata Power Open.

Ndaruza, who is the highest ranked player on the Zimbabwe Golf Association (ZGA) Order of Merit Standings finished the first day of the tournament leading and continued with the leading throughout to claim the prestigious event.

The promising young golfer finished day one leading with a gross total of 150 points before adding on 75 on the following and final day to finish with a total of 225. On day one of the event, Raphael Jazi was sitting in position two with a total of 154 points while Gerald Shwabane had 155 points on the closing day of the first day.

From his three rounds, Ndaruza had scores of 73, 77 and 75 to take home the title.

Ndaruza, who has been enjoying a memorable domestic season made his debut for Zimbabwe at the international stage in September at the All-Africa Golf Team Championship in Egypt alongside other promising young golfers like Keegan Shutt, Clifford Muchenje and Tanaka Chatora. – @brandon_malvin