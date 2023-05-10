Ndhlovu leads African Tourism collaboration efforts

Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Honourable Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndhlovu and his team are on a drive to strengthen relations with African destinations at the ongoing Africa Travel Indaba in Durban, South Africa.

Honourable Ndhlovu has been having an array of closed-door meetings with his counterparts from Zambia, Namibia, Malawi, Mozambique, Eswatini, and South Africa amongst others.

Discussions have been ranging from general tourism cooperation to joint marketing programmes as well as skills exchanges and destination management and conservation efforts.

