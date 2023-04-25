Net-one hikes tariffs

Lizzy Nekhoma, online reporter

NET-ONE will tomorrow, 26 April 2023, increase data and SMS bundle tariffs.

The company revealed the development through a statement posted on Twitter on April 25, 2023.

“Dear valued Customer, be advised that we are reviewing our tariffs with effect from Wednesday 26 April 2023.’’

The telecommunications giant last increased data and SMS bundles tariff on April 7.

According to the new tariff schedule prices are as follows: voice- $94.41 per minute, Data- $14.93 per mb, local sms- $19.41 per sms.

‘To view all new tariffs, please dial *171# from the 26th of April 2023.’’ Read the statement