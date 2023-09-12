New Cabinet: President blends old and new

President Mnangagwa flanked by Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga (left) and Kembo Mohadi announces members of the Cabinet at State House in Harare yesterday. —Picture by Justin Mutenda

Fungi Kwaramba and Wallace Ruzvidzo

BLENDING the old and young, President Mnangagwa yesterday announced his new Cabinet that is expected to consolidate gains made in the past five years and accelerate the implementation of programmes and projects that will transform the lives of Zimbabweans towards Vision 2030.

The delicate balance between change and continuity, women and men and the country’s 10 provinces saw young people like Chikomba West Member of Parliament, Tatenda Mavetera, a former actress, being appointed into the new Cabinet while tested old hands were retained as the President lived to his word of hitting the ground running.

Addressing journalists at State House in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa, who was flanked by his deputies, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and Vice President Kembo Mohadi, said he will be making further appointments today.

Familiar faces, same posts

Ministers Mthuli Ncube (Finance and Investment Promotion), Kirsty Coventry (Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture), Nqobizitha Ndlovu (Environment, Climate and Wildlife), Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri (Defence), Frederick Shava (Foreign Affairs and International Trade), Felix Mhona (Transport and Infrastructure Development), Daniel Garwe (National Housing and Social Amenities), Dr Anxious Masuka (Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Resettlement) all retained their portfolios with, in some instances, adjustments.

The other ministers who retained their portfolios are Cde Kazembe Kazembe, (Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage), Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi, and the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development, Professor Amon Murwira.

New Faces

New faces were blended in with the old with Cde Barbara Rwodzi taking charge of the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry that now stands alone from the Climate Change, Wildlife and Environment Ministry. Tourism is the third largest economic sector in the country after mining and agriculture.

Cde Edgar Moyo assumes the reins at the Ministry of Energy and Power Development, with Cde Lovemore Matuke now the Minister of Provincial Affairs in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

Other new appointments include Cde T Moyo who will lead the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education while Cde Mavetera is now the Minister of Information Communication Technology.

Zanu-PF secretary for Youth Affairs, Cde Tino Machakaire, is another new face in Cabinet as he leads the Ministry of Youth Empowerment and Vocational Training Centres.

Dr Douglas Mombeshora also bounces back into Cabinet as the Minister of Health and Child Care, with Cde Chris Mutsvangwa taking over the new Ministry of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs.

Changing places

Professor Paul Mavhima, formerly the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare now heads the newly created Skills Audit and Development Ministry and is succeeded by Cde July Moyo.

Cde Winston Chitando moves from the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development to the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works with his former position going to Cde Soda Zhemu.

Senator Monica Mutsvangwa is now the Minister of Women Affairs, Community and Small to Medium Enterprises with former Minister of ICT, Cde Jenfan Muswere replacing her at the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.

Cde Sithembiso Nyoni, the former Minister of Women Affairs, Community and Small to Medium Enterprises, is now the Minister of Industry and Commerce.

Apart from naming his Cabinet, the President also announced the full list of 10 provincial ministers and names of deputy ministers, whose role he explained is to assist ministers.

Analysis

The new Cabinet speaks to President Mnangagwa’s thrust of consolidation with agencies such as the vital Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency being housed under the Ministry of Finance and Investment Promotion.

The Ministry of War Veterans, that will be headed by Cde Chris Mutsvangwa, is another new standalone Ministry that is also in harmony with the critical War Veterans League of the ruling party Zanu PF and is expected to attend to the needs of former liberation fighters and enhance their welfare.

Crucially, the new Ministry of Skills Audit and Development responds to the industrial parks and innovative hubs that have been set up by President Mnangagwa across the country’s universities.

Among other things, the new ministry will enhance skills development and ensure that innovative hubs are turned into real employment propositions and anchor start-ups around the country.

With President Mnangagwa’s focus on consolidation and enhancement critical, Ministries such as Agriculture, Transport and Infrastructure Development remain in the same hands for continuity.

Mashonaland Central Province was seemingly rewarded for steadfastly voting for and standing by the ruling party Zanu PF with several new ministers and deputies hailing from the province where the ruling party won all the parliamentary seats.

Cabinet Ministers

Finance and Investment Promotion — Mthuli Ncube

Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs — Christopher Mutsvangwa

Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training — Tino Machakaire

Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture — Kirsty Coventry

Environment, Climate and Wildlife — Mangaliso Ndlovu

Tourism and Hospitality Industry — Barbara Rwodzi

Defence — Oppah Muchinguri

Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development — Monica Mutsvangwa

Local Government and Public Works — Winston Chitando

Foreign Affairs and International Trade — Frederick Shava

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage — Kazembe Kazembe

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs — Ziyambi Ziyambi

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services — Jenfan Muswere

Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services — Tatenda Mavetera

Mines and Mining Development — Zhemu Soda

Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development — Amon Murwira

Primary and Secondary Education — T Moyo

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare — July Moyo

Industry and Commerce — Sithembiso Nyoni

Transport and Infrastructural Development — Felix Mhona

Energy and Power Development — Edgar Moyo

National Housing and Social Amenities — Daniel Garwe

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development — Anxious Masuka

Health and Childcare — Douglas Mombeshora

Minister of State for Presidential Affairs in the Office of the President and Cabinet — Lovemore Matuke

Skills Audit and Development — Paul Mavima

Deputies

Finance and Investment Promotion — David Mnangagwa

Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs — Monica Mavhunga

Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training — Mpamhanga Junior

Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture — Emily Jesaya

Environment, Climate and Wildlife — John Paradza

Defence — Brigadier General (Rtd) Levy Mayihlome

Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development — Jennifer Mhlanga

Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development — Simelizezwe Sibanda

Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services — Dingumuzi Phuti

Primary and Secondary Education- Angeline Gata

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare — Mercy Dinha

National Housing and Social Amenities — Yeukai Simbanegavi

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development — Vangelis Haritatos and Davis Marapira