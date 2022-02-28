NEW: Full List of THE 20th Nama winners

Full List of 20 th Nama winners

1. DANCE AWARDS

Outstanding Female Dancer

Lorin Sibanda in Footprints

Outstanding Male Dancer

Devante Sanganza in My Passion for dance

Outstanding Dance Choreographer

John Cole in Loyal

Outstanding Dance Group

Umkhathi Theatre in Footprints

2. VISUAL ARTS AWARDS

Outstanding 2 Dimensional Work

Domination by Joseph Nyakwenga

Outstanding 3 Dimensional

Nhumbu by Tatenda Gwarada

Outstanding Mixed Media

Do not destroy us by Rickson Zavare

3. SPOKEN WORD AWARDS

Outstanding Poet

Obert Dube

Outstanding Comedian

Hidden Sibanda aka Mdawini

Distinct Social Media Skits

Tarisai Cleopatra Chikocho aka Madam Boss

4. MEDIA AWARDS

Outstanding Journalist – Print

Sithokozile Sibanda – Ilanga

Outstanding Journalist – Radio

Rumbidzayi Mugwira aka Chamvary – Power FM

Outstanding Journalist – Television

Barney Mpariwa – ZBC

Outstanding – Online Media

Amazing Voices – Nonkululeko Dube aka Amard

5. THEATRE AWARDS

Outstanding Actor

Cadrick Musongwelwa in Deathbed

Outstanding Actress

Rumbidzai Karize in Deathbed

Outstanding Theatrical Production

How are you really? by Vaviri Creative

Outstanding Director

Elizabeth Zaza Muchemwa in How are you really?

6. LITERARY AWARDS

Outstanding First Creative Published Work

Bringing us back by Mercy Dhliwayo [Vhakololo Press]

Outstanding Children’s Book

The Cursing Tortoise by Onald Gwiriri [Essential Books Publishing Company]

Outstanding Fiction Book

All comes to Dust by Bryony Rheam [amaBooks]

Outstanding Poetry Book

For women Trying to breath and failing (It’s not your fault) by Batsirai Chigama

[Ntombekhaya Poetry]

7. FILM AND TELEVISION AWARDS

Outstanding Actor

Kumbilani Ncube as Jonz in Ikasi: The Hood

Outstanding Actress

Bathabile Dlamini as Blessing in Poor Cousins

Outstanding Music Video

Rainmaker Directed by Kalai Faye Barlow ft. Djembe Monks

Outstanding Screen Production (Television)

Chipo the Gift produced by Daves Guzha

Outstanding Screen Production (Short Length Film)

Ikasi: The Hood Directed by Mzingaye Ngwabi

Outstanding Screen Production(Full Length Film)

Poor Cousins Directed by Sydney Taivavashe

8. MUSIC AWARDS

Outstanding New Comer

Day Tawanda Ncube aka DT Bio Mudimba

Outstanding Female Musician

Janet Manyowa

Outstanding Male Musician

Simbarashe Carrington Chiwadzwa aka Nutty O

Outstanding Song

Hello Mwari by Rodney Mashandure aka Jah Master

Outstanding Album

Mustard Seed by Simbarashe Carrington Chiwadzwa aka Nutty O

9. SPECIAL AWARDS

Outstanding Artist In The Diaspora

Arnold Tongai Chirisa

Promoter Of The Year

Gateway Stream

Consistent Supporter Under Covid-19

Nash TV

Arts Service Award

National Gallery of Zimbabwe

Lifetime Achievement

Mechanic Manyeruke