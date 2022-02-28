NEW: Full List of THE 20th Nama winners

The Chronicle
Full List of 20 th Nama winners
1. DANCE AWARDS
Outstanding Female Dancer
Lorin Sibanda in Footprints
Outstanding Male Dancer
Devante Sanganza in My Passion for dance
Outstanding Dance Choreographer
John Cole in Loyal
Outstanding Dance Group
Umkhathi Theatre in Footprints
2. VISUAL ARTS AWARDS
Outstanding 2 Dimensional Work
Domination by Joseph Nyakwenga
Outstanding 3 Dimensional
Nhumbu by Tatenda Gwarada
Outstanding Mixed Media
Do not destroy us by Rickson Zavare
3. SPOKEN WORD AWARDS
Outstanding Poet
Obert Dube
Outstanding Comedian
Hidden Sibanda aka Mdawini
Distinct Social Media Skits
Tarisai Cleopatra Chikocho aka Madam Boss
4. MEDIA AWARDS
Outstanding Journalist – Print
Sithokozile Sibanda – Ilanga
Outstanding Journalist – Radio
Rumbidzayi Mugwira aka Chamvary – Power FM
Outstanding Journalist – Television
Barney Mpariwa – ZBC
Outstanding – Online Media
Amazing Voices – Nonkululeko Dube aka Amard
5. THEATRE AWARDS
Outstanding Actor
Cadrick Musongwelwa in Deathbed
Outstanding Actress
Rumbidzai Karize in Deathbed
Outstanding Theatrical Production
How are you really? by Vaviri Creative
Outstanding Director
Elizabeth Zaza Muchemwa in How are you really?
6. LITERARY AWARDS
Outstanding First Creative Published Work
Bringing us back by Mercy Dhliwayo [Vhakololo Press]
Outstanding Children’s Book
The Cursing Tortoise by Onald Gwiriri [Essential Books Publishing Company]
Outstanding Fiction Book
All comes to Dust by Bryony Rheam [amaBooks]
Outstanding Poetry Book
For women Trying to breath and failing (It’s not your fault) by Batsirai Chigama
[Ntombekhaya Poetry]
7. FILM AND TELEVISION AWARDS
Outstanding Actor
Kumbilani Ncube as Jonz in Ikasi: The Hood
Outstanding Actress
Bathabile Dlamini as Blessing in Poor Cousins
Outstanding Music Video
Rainmaker Directed by Kalai Faye Barlow ft. Djembe Monks
Outstanding Screen Production (Television)
Chipo the Gift produced by Daves Guzha
Outstanding Screen Production (Short Length Film)
Ikasi: The Hood Directed by Mzingaye Ngwabi
Outstanding Screen Production(Full Length Film)
Poor Cousins Directed by Sydney Taivavashe
8. MUSIC AWARDS
Outstanding New Comer
Day Tawanda Ncube aka DT Bio Mudimba
Outstanding Female Musician
Janet Manyowa
Outstanding Male Musician
Simbarashe Carrington Chiwadzwa aka Nutty O
Outstanding Song
Hello Mwari by Rodney Mashandure aka Jah Master
Outstanding Album
Mustard Seed by Simbarashe Carrington Chiwadzwa aka Nutty O
9. SPECIAL AWARDS
Outstanding Artist In The Diaspora
Arnold Tongai Chirisa
Promoter Of The Year
Gateway Stream
Consistent Supporter Under Covid-19
Nash TV
Arts Service Award
National Gallery of Zimbabwe
Lifetime Achievement
Mechanic Manyeruke