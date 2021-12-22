NEW: Joy Rukanza musical concert unites Byo artistes

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

AS we celebrate Unity Day today, we remember the Forêt Tropicale musical concert that was held at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) recently by RnB sensation JoyRukanza (real name Joy Rukanzakanza) which lived up to billing and played its part in uniting artistes in the city.

As the event name, a French term that means Rain Forest in English, the decor and display was a rainforest theme which had more life within it.

Also graced by South African rapper Kid X, the event was out of this world from the sound, energetic performances from the youthful artistes and vibe from the audience.

Acts from Ryan Synth, Mawiza, Noluntu J, Suhn, Tanto Wavie and the host JoyRukanza sealed a happy atmosphere event which achieved its goal of bringing life to the city and fostering growth in our city’s music industry.

Youngster Noluntu J was one of the key highlight performances with her track Hero, same as Mawiza through the song Entumbane koGogo as their energy did not only awe attendees but proved their hunger for success.

When JoyRukanza took to the stage, she proved critics wrong to an effect of why she was not nominated for the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) this year.

Her performance of the song Roses and Queendom among other tracks gave life to the crowd through her soothing powerful voice that was identified at the Sizane High School choir.

A melodious voice that is eager to take over the industry worldwide simply defines the character of JoyRukanza.

Speaking after the show, JoyRukanza said she was grateful for the love and support she has received from the city so far.

“I am glad that I saw the amazing artistes in the city on stage as they gave performances that were well executed.

“I would like to thank people from Bulawayo and everywhere who came here to support and urge them to continue showing us some love,” said JoyRukanza.

