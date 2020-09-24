New sponsor for hip-hop awards

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Hip-Hop Awards which is celebrating 10 years, has unveiled a title sponsor for the ceremony and a new category, Artiste of the Decade.

This was revealed during a Press conference held at the Sabela Studios at Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo yesterday.

The awards this year will be dubbed The Pogues Zim Hip-Hop Awards. The Pogues is an Irish Whiskey brand distributed in Zimbabwe through Liquor Supplies whose branches are found in Bulawayo, Victoria Falls and Harare.

The Pogues Zim Hip-Hop Awards 2020 will be held on December 12.

The nomination entries will start on 1 October and submissions will be done through the Zim Hip Hop website and physical centres to be announced. Closing date for entries will be 30 October and adjudication will start on 4 November while nominees will be announced on 12 November.

Zim Hip-Hop Awards director Adrian “Beefy” Harrison said they were excited with the new partnership.

“Despite the difficult challenges that we faced over the years, this year is very special and very dear to Zim Hip-Hop. We celebrate 10 years.

“We would like to announce our headline sponsor, The Pogues Whiskey, who are committing to sponsor us now and in the future,” said Beefy.

Tarry Mutangadura who was representing Liquor Supplies said: “The Pogues Whiskey is new to Zimbabwe and the owners believe Africa is the world of expression, colours, adventures, music, warmth and creative tools. Scholars would argue that it is the birthplace of music and dance.

“We profess that Africa is the cradle of hip-hop. The 2020 edition of the awards will therefore be known as The Pogues Zim Hip Hop Awards.”

Beefy said the awards have no venue yet and all depends on the Covid-19 regulations at the time.

“The awards will happen either virtually or conventionally depending on the state of the Covid-19 regulations at the time of production,” said Beefy.

He said this year the Artiste of the Decade award will be part of the awards to celebrate 10 years.

“We’ve a special award that’s going to go out to an artiste that has excelled for the past 10 years and it will be called Artiste of the Decade,” said Beefy.

Categories:

1. Best Male

2. Best Female

3. Best Collaboration

4. Best Hip-Hop Group

5. Best Producer

6. Best New Comer

7. Best Brand Supporting Local Hip-Hop

8. Best Album

9. Best Promoter

10. Best Diaspora

11. Best Radio DJ

12. Best Club DJ

13. Best Gospel

14. Best Dance act

15. Best underground

16. Best alternative

17. Best Online media

18. Best Journalist

19. Song of the year

20. Video of The Year & video director of the year

21. Best hip-hop hustle

22. Best hip hop verse (sweet 16 award)

23. Hip hop personality of the year

24. People’s choice

25. Artiste of the Decade

