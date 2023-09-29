NEW: Zimra officials arrested

Online Writer

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has arrested two Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) employees — Shepherd Mayeka (34) and Honest Chikorese (36) — for criminal abuse of office.

In a statement, the corruption-fighting body said on August 20, 2023, Elima Fuels (Pvt) Ltd imported 40 000 litres of unleaded petrol from Mozambique and cleared its consignment through Forbes Border Post in Mutare.

The consignment was declared as removal-in-transit (RIT) destined for Zambia.

The truck driver then reportedly connived with Shepherd (a sealing officer) at Forbes Border Post to attach the master seal, which activates tracking by Zimra’s electronic cargo tracking system’s control room in Harare, on another vehicle instead of the truck.

The car then proceeded to Chirundu Border Post.

In Chirundu, Honest then misrepresented that he had disarmed the master seal of the actual truck, even though it had not reached the border post.

All this was done in a bid to avoid being detected by Zimra control rooms that were monitoring the tracker.

The truck then diverted from its route and proceeded to a service station in Waterfalls, Harare.

On August 22, 2023, a team from Zacc raided Elima Fuels in Waterfalls and managed to recover the truck.

