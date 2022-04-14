Ngoma iNgoma, DJ Nizhe De Soul secure slots at Vic Falls Carnival

Showbiz Reporter

The Victoria Falls Carnival line-up is getting more and more exciting with each passing day as interesting artistes are being added to the line-up.

Today, award-winning Ngoma iNgoma, a group that is behind the Amalobolo hit was announced as one of the groups set to help celebrate the event’s 10th anniversary.

Unveiling the group, Vic Falls Carnival organisers said: “They won ‘Song of The Year’ at the Bulawayo Arts Awards and are inspired by the richness of Zimbabwean and African cultural music. This seven-piece band from Zimbabwe – Ngoma INgoma – is going to light up the stage at #VFC2022!”

Ngoma iNgoma is an exciting addition as this is a group that “creates music that speaks on equality, unity and love. We’d like the world as well as the generations that follow us to hear and know of African sounds and rhythms.”

Yesterday, award-winning remixer and multi-talented artist Nizhe DeSoul was also unveiled as one of the artistes billed to perform.

The South Africa-based DJ who emerged in the wake of the influence of Afro, Tribal & Electronic music is a Music Lecturer, Sound Engineer, Producer and DJ. He literally lives and breathes music.