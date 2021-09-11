No work, no pay for civil servants

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

THE Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced that civil servants’ salaries will now be determined by the number of days they report for work.

In a statement, PSC Secretary Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe said attendance registers will be used to process salaries.

“The Salary Service Bureau has been instructed to process salary payments for civil servants strictly on the basis of work attendance registers submitted by Government Ministries and Departments,” said Ambassador Wutawunashe.

“Ministries will indicate cases where personnel have been officially excused from duty to ensure the inclusion of such personnel on the payroll. Government commends the majority of civil servants for continuing to serve the public with dedication and commitment.”

Some civil servants, especially teachers say they are incapacitated and cannot report to work every day.

Zimbabwe Teachers’ Association chief executive, Dr Sifiso Ndlovu said the circumstances under which teachers fail to get to work will determine the execution of the policy.

“Our view is simple, the circumstances under which this is happening will determine the execution of the policy. The policy is an international standard, and we shouldn’t be talking about whether it’s contestable. What is contestable is no work no pay under what circumstances? Is it a circumstance which says the person is ill, or is it a circumstance that the person cannot go to work because of other extenuating circumstances? It has to be looked at,” said Dr Ndlovu.

He said as long as workers can prove what hindered them from going to work there was no problem.

“If you say no work no pay, for people who are sick, or those who cannot go to work because of not getting transport, that’s a contestable situation. A person can prove that they couldn’t get to work because there was no transport. I know of teachers who could not get to work in the rural areas, because the buses couldn’t take them and also, the buses were charging them in USD that they didn’t have,” said Dr Ndlovu.

Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions spokesperson, Mr David Dzatsunga:

“This is occasioned by the fact that incapacitated civil servants who might be unable to go work should go out of their way to borrow in order to go to work. We don’t think that absenteeism from work should be treated in a pro-rata manner. Absenteeism is a disciplinary issue and first they should start by asking why one is absent from work before you can deduct money from their salary. It must be a result of a disciplinary hearing.”

Mr Dzatsunga said some supervisors could use the policy to victimise their subordinates, causing disharmony in the workplace.