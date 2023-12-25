Noluntu J ends 2023 in style

Mthabisi Tshuma

The conclusion of 2023 brought triumph for the rapidly rising rapper Noluntu J, who clinched her first award at the Zimbabwe Hip Hop Awards (ZHHA) held in the capital this past weekend.

In a remarkable achievement, Noluntu J created history by standing out as the sole female artiste from the Matabeleland region to emerge victorious at this year’s ceremony.

She secured the award in the Outstanding Live Act category, triumphing over competitors Mlue Jay, Brintz, Dough Major and Dingo Duke.

The artiste, known for her distinctive blue hair, enjoyed success throughout the year, showcasing her music in various performances in the capital city, signalling a notable ascent in her musical journey. She captured the hearts of many with her performance at the Shoko Festival in Harare, establishing herself as a contender for the title of the country’s rap queen.

From overcoming challenges, including being booed during her performance at Saitnfloew’s Rise and Lead album launch, Noluntu J has demonstrated resilience on her path to success.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz, Noluntu J expressed gratitude, stating: “This is my first award, and I feel humbled and honoured to be recognised nationally. It shows that I’ve been upbeat and managed to stay relevant in the industry.”

The pint-sized songstress, always smiling, affirmed her readiness for the upcoming year, teasing new projects in the pipeline. She shared plans to collaborate with other artistes in 2024 to further expand her brand.

As a closing note, Noluntu J revealed her participation in supporting Saintfloew in the Rise n Lead Tour in Chegutu on Saturday, marking her first performance there. —@mthabisi_mthire