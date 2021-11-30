Nox goes all out on latest offering

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

South Africa-based musician Nox has gone all out with his latest album, African Royalty that features diverse musicians.

The album features tracks, Desperately, One Life featuring Gemma Griffiths and Tyfah Guni, Pasina Mari, 2 Chete featuring Tyfah Guni, Why Why Why featuring Tyfah Guni, I love You featuring Zanda Zakuza, Toita Sei, Feel Alright, Papi, Unobvuma Here featuring Freeman and Tyfah Guni, Mapapiro and Stay With Me featuring DJ Tira.

Produced by Afrotainment’s Prince Bulo, Tyfah Guni, Chillspot Records Levels and Cymplex, the album is definitely a must-listen.

Tyfah who, for a long time, has been the resident producer at Nox’s Ice n Roses Records, producing hit after hit including Nox’s Uchandifunga, Letter to the President by Calaz, Kutsotsonya by Shinso and Bata Ruoko Rwangu by Freeman, outdid himself on this one.

Nox has generally put in the work this year and he is being rewarded as he is filling up venues in cities he has performed in for his African Royalty album tour. The tour began in Port Elizabeth followed by East London.

On his part, he said the past two years have been amazing as he has grown tremendously, with his brand being recognised internationally because of his collaborations with artistes like Master KG and DJ Tira.

“After the huge success of My Melody, people realised that it’s possible to make it big in music.

I believe if there was such thing as the Hall of Fame in Zimbabwe, I was going be the first in it as the album is a masterpiece,” said Nox.

To further promote the new songs, Nox said he is working on their visuals. – @mthabisi_mthire