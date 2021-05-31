On this day: Gwanda at home to Harlequins

On this day: Gwanda at home to Harlequins

The Chronicle

Sports Reporter

On Friday,  May 24, Bulawayo Harlequins mixed team played two matches against Gwanda. Play was even and resulted in a draw in each match.

The teams were:

Harlequins: Burke; Grimmer; Fforde; Dye; Davies (capt.), McGarry; McAskill, Walsh, Gallagher, Atkinson and Penrose.

Gwanda: Hodnett; Wigg, Mays; I. Smith, Johnson, Rickards; Keefer, Dickson (capt.), Goddard. P. Smith and Grindley.

Umpires: Miss Mennell and C. Brown.

In the morning’s match Miss Goddern ran through and opened Gwanda’s score, to give them the lead at half-time, ( 1-0). I the second half, Gwanda went further ahead when Dickson scored (2-0).  Harlequins attacked vigorously and Davies scored (2-1). With five minutes to go, Davies equalised the score (2-2).

Extracted from the 31st of May 1940 Chronicle paper.

