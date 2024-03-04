Over 200 delegates gather in Victoria Falls for UN Economic Commission for Africa Conference on Financing Green Economies in Africa

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

A TOTAL of 215 delegates from over 30 member states are attending the 56th session of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (Uneca) Conference of Ministers of Finance here in Victoria Falls.

Others are attending virtually.

The conference, running under the theme: “Financing the transition to inclusive green economies in Africa: imperatives, opportunities and policy options” started last week Wednesday and will end tomorrow Tuesday.

The Permanent Representative of outgoing bureau chair Uganda to AU and Uneca Ambassador Rebecca Amuge Otengo said there is a need for structural reforms in the continent to address serious challenges such as food insecurity, and escalating debt among others.

“As we gather here today, we are armed with the insights and recommendations stemming from our recent 42nd session of the Committee of Experts. Our discussions were robust and insightful, yielding valuable recommendations to address the pressing challenges facing our continent. “Engaging in profound discussions, we dissected the challenges, opportunities, and actionable strategies to move forward. It is my pleasure to share that we witnessed a remarkable turnout, with 32 countries represented by approximately 215 delegates. Truly, a bountiful harvest of ideas and actions this year.

“Our theme on “Financing the transition to inclusive green economies in Africa” could not be timelier. It is evident from our experts’ deliberations that Africa stands at a critical juncture, grappling with issues ranging from food insecurity to the adverse impacts of climate change.

“Throughout our deliberations in the Experts Committee, we navigated complex issues under the theme. Our discussions were marked by a spirit of collaboration and a shared commitment to finding innovative solutions to our continent’s most pressing challenges,” she said.

Ambassador Otengo said from the outset, it became apparent that Africa stands at a pivotal moment, facing multifaceted obstacles such as food insecurity, fiscal constraints, escalating debt burdens, and the adverse effects of climate change.