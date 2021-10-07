Parly committee moves to invoke Act against delinquent local authorities

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

PARLIAMENT’S Public Accounts Committee is moving in to invoke the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act against local authorities involved in management irregularities and lack of corporate governance.

The sub-committee on local authorities-chaired by Zanu-PF legislator for Chegutu West constituency, Mr Dexter Nduna said the councils were named in the 2019 audit report by Auditor General Mrs Mildred Chiri.

Already some of such local authorities that have been mentioned by the Auditor General report and appeared before the committee are Chegutu, Matopo Rural District Council, Chitungwiza, Chinhoyi and Marondera.

Speaking by telephone yesterday, Mr Nduna said: “We now need to see if we cannot employ the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act against local authorities that have been exposed in the 2019 audit report by the Auditor General for management irregularities and lack of corporate governance.”

Meanwhile, 16 local authorities that have not sent their accounts to the Auditor General with some failing since 2016, are now being investigated by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

Such local authorities include Makonde, Chipinge, Gweru, Insiza, Matobo, Bulilima, and Hwange Local Board [email protected]