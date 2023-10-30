Pedestrian dies after being hit by bus

Peter Matuka, Chronicle Correspondent

A DARK cloud hovered over Cross Dete on Monday morning when an Extra City bus that was enroute to Victoria Falls from Harare ran over a mentally challenged man, killing him on the spot.

Police confirmed the accident that occurred in the early hours of the day.

The now deceased has been identified as Obriey Ndlovu (38) of Ndangababi village under Chief Nekatambe.

Witnesses said the deceased walked across the road and was hit by the bus.

They said the deceased was a known mentally disturbed man and would sometimes become violent and uncontrollable.

The body was taken to Hwange Colliery Hospital mortuary while the bus was taken to the Vehicle Inspection Department Hwange depot.

Matabeleland North Police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the accident and said no passengers were injured