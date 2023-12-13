Police arrest land barons in Mutare for illegal housing stands

Online writer

POLICE have arrested five suspected land barons in Mutare over illegal allocations of stands.

In a statement, the police identified the suspects as; Binali Yard (48), Webster Mudzimwa (39), Tawanda Ndawe (42), Trust Matima (39), and Brian Marange (59).

Police announced intensified operations against the illegal allocation of housing stands by land barons in various parts of the country.

This action aligns with the recent press release by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Masuka, regarding illegal settlements on agricultural land.

The operations are being conducted in collaboration with Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ministers, Provincial Development Coordinators, and the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works responsible for urban and local authorities.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges members of the public to come forward and report any illegal acts committed by land barons to ensure that the law takes its course. Those with information can contact the National Complaints Desk at (0242) 703631 or send a WhatsApp message to 0712 800 197. Reports can also be made at the nearest Police Station,” read the statement.