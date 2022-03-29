Police recover 21 cattle stolen from Botswana

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE have recovered 21 cattle which were stolen from Botswana.

In their twitter page police said the cattle were recovered on March 26 through a joint operation between the ZRP and Botswana police

“The ZRP commends the good working relations between Zimbabwe and Botswana Police Services which have led to the recovery of 21 cattle reported stolen in Botswana on 26 March. A team of police officers from Botswana and the public teamed up with ZRP members and tracked the footprints and spoor of a herd of cattle which was being driven from Botswana towards Mnyangane area by five unknown suspects.

“Upon noticing that they were being followed, the suspects fled leaving the cattle,” said the police.

In another case police in Gwanda arrested three suspects in connection with a case of stock theft which happened at Bronson Mine in Colleen Bawn. The suspects, Message Muponde (25), Ephias Mano (28) and Siza Nkosi (18) were intercepted at a roadblock site along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge highway.

Increased stocktheft is threatening the source of livelihood of many farmers in Matabeleland South province which is a livestock farming area.

The nine-year mandatory sentence for stocktheft does not seem to be deterrent enough as daring culprits keep breaking the law.

@DubeMatutu