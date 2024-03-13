Power outage hits Zimbabwe as Hwange Power station experiences generation loss

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

ZESA Holdings has said the national grid experienced a system disturbance this morning at 0938 hours, which resulted in the loss of generation at the Hwange Power Station.

Many areas around the country are without electricity.

In a statement, the power utility said the incident has resulted in increased load shedding across the country.

“Our engineers are working flat out to ensure restoration of service in the shortest possible time,” reads the statement.