Premier Africa Minerals in mixed feelings about plant operations

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE focused diversified mining group, Premier African Minerals chief executive officer, Mr George Roach has expressed mixed feelings at developments at the Fort Rixon lithium mine in Matabeleland South Province.

The lithium firm has been expressing confidence that it will start commercial production in late February with the first shipments expected in March.

The mining entity has set a monthly production target of up to 1 000 tonnes of spodumene. In the past weeks, it has been taking delivery of key plant equipment for installation.

In an update on Monday, the firm said the plant has now run with primary ore feed and optimisation of the new components continues.

It added that in the coming days, plant operations are expected to stabilise as a range of minor issues is resolved by the plant operator and contractor.

However, Mr Roach has mixed views on the plant’s progress.

“Premier is both encouraged and simultaneously frustrated as much by the fact that the newly installed mill exceeds expectations and by a number of system and control issues that are interrupting operations right now.

“Premier expects the plant to operate continuously, as previously announced, before the end of February 2024. Premier expects to provide a further update before the end of February 2024.”

In November last year, the mining entity partially suspended operations to allow for civil construction to commence in preparation for the installation of the 55 tons per hour ball mill and other associated structures.