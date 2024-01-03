President, region congratulate Tshisekedi

File picture: Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi casts his ballot at Kitambo Saint George polling station in Kinshasa on 20 December 2023 (picture courtesy of AP)

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has congratulated his Democratic Republic of Congo counterpart, President Félix Antonie Tshisekedi Tshilombo, for clinching a landslide victory in the mineral rich country’s recent elections.

President Tshisekedi secured his second term with a clean sweep of 73 percent of the vote while his closest challenger, Mr Moise Katumbi, trailed from afar with 18 percent of the cast vote.

Zimbabwe and the DRC have long-standing strong bilateral relations, which have over the years opened new trade and investment opportunities for local businesses.

In April last year, President Tshisekedi dispatched his special envoy, Professor Serge Tshibangu, to Harare on a mission to deepen and enhance co-operation between the two countries.

Official statistics indicate that Zimbabwe is exporting commodities worth over US$60 million annually to the DRC, among them cereals, treated timber, and fresh produce.

In his congratulatory message, President Mnangagwa saluted the people of the DRC for conducting the election in a peaceful manner under challenging conditions.

“On behalf of the Government, the People of Zimbabwe, and on my behalf, I warmly congratulate His Excellency Félix Antonie Tshisekedi Tshilombo on his landslide re-election as the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo,” wrote President Mnangagwa on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

“In the same spirit, I thank the people of the DR Congo for exercising their vote even then under challenging conditions, urging them to keep the peace for the stability and development of their country,” he added.

“Zimbabwe remains a true and consistent friend of the Congo, itself a valued member of the Sadc family.”

Congratulatory messages continue to pour with fellow regional heads of states also commending the DRC for the successful holding of the elections.

Tanzania President, Samia Suluhu, sent her country’s congratulations to President Tshisekedi on his re-election.

President Suluhu said Tanzania was looking forward to continuing working together with the DRC in fostering the relations between the two countries and the greater region.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa also commended the people of the DRC for exhibiting maturity, which exuded a sense of calm and unity during the period of elections.

“Through these elections, the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo have taken a solid step towards consolidating democracy in their country, and have expressed their desire for a peaceful, secure, and prosperous future,” said President Ramaphosa.

Kenyan leader, President William Ruto also echoed similar sentiments describing President Tshisekedi’s win as a “well-deserved victory.”

“Sincere congratulations to my brother, His Excellency Felix Tshisekedi, the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, for a well-deserved victory,” he said.

“The election is a milestone in the democratic history of your nation. I look forward to strengthening the Kenya-DRC relations for the mutual benefit of our countries.”

Zambian leader President Hakainde Hichilema described the win as a decisive re-election.

“Heartfelt congratulations to H.E Félix Antoine Tshisekedi on your decisive re-election as President of DRC. Wishing the people of our sister country the very best as they embark on a new chapter of sustainable growth and prosperity,” he said.

Kenyan opposition leader, Mr Raila Odinga, and former Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the facilitator of the DRC peace process, also sent their congratulatory messages with Kenyatta urging Tshisekedi to lead a united nation to ensure peace prevails in the region.

“Congratulations to President Felix Tshisekedi on his re-election and to the Congolese voters for aspirations peacefully expressed and realised.

“Wishing him the very best as he continues with the crucial mission of steering the DRC back on course.

“May his leadership bring about positive change and prosperity for the nation. Wishing the people of DRC all the best in their determination to reclaim, steady, and steer their country,” said Mr Odinga.