Prince charms Kangwa

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

AFTER a blistering start to his career at Azam, striker Prince Dube has dribbled into the heart of his teammate and compatriot Bruce Kangwa, who has advised him to remain focused to achieve greater things in the game.

Dube, who has been involved in four of the five goals scored by his team in the Vodacom Tanzania Mainland Premier League, is reportedly up for the league’s Player of the Month for September.

Announcement of the award winner is expected in the next few days.

“I’m really proud of Prince. He is doing well and we really value his contribution to the club so far. However, I always tell him to maintain his cool and remain focused on his goals to achieve greater things in this challenging football industry,” said Kangwa

Dube, who is warmly known as Mgadafi, has taken no time to settle at Azam after joining the free spenders in August and has already netted three goals so far.

Azam have won all four league matches they played in September with Dube leading the stroke force, and he’s presently the top scorer.

In the opening fixture of the season, Dube weighed in with an assist for Zambian Obrey Chirwa to head in the only goal of the match in the win over Polisi Tanzania.

The Warriors’ striker fired in a brace in a 2-0 triumph over Coastal Union in his second game.

And on Saturday, the former Highlanders’ striker scored a header in the 90th minute, as Azam overpowered Tanzania Prisons 1-0 at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga.

Azam top the log standings with 12 points. They have found the target five times and are yet to concede.

This means Dube has stiff competition from his goalkeeper David Mapigano for the September Player of the Month award.

Mapigano also joined Azam in August from Kenyan giants Gor Mahia.

Another contender for the monthly award is Zambian midfielder Clatous Chama from Simba Sports Club. Chama recently scored a brace and provided an assist as second-placed Simba thumped Biashara United 4-0.

Next up for league leaders Azam is a clash with 13th-placed Kagera Sugar at the Azam Complex Stadium on Sunday. – @FungaiMuderere