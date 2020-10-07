Prospect salivates market leading results

Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE-focused mining group, Prospect Resources, says it expects to produce market leading lithium to support its glass and ceramic business at the Acadia Lithium project.

The project is still under development and independent laboratory test results have confirmed that the Arcadia project could produce one of the lowest iron lithium concentrates in the market

In a latest update Prospect said it has been focused on production processes improvements at Arcadia to generate higher quality and consequently higher value products.

The company’s proprietary production processes were independently carried out by PESCO and Light Deep Earth (LDE) to produce premium ultra-low iron petalite concentrate products, achieving 4,37 percent Li2O and 0,01 percent Fe2O3. Prospect managing director, Mr Sam Hosack, was quoted as saying:

“These independent results reinforce Arcadia’s ability to consistently produce one of the lowest iron lithium concentrates in the market. These quality improvements continue to separate our products from our peers”.

He said his organisation has received numerous

requests for samples from customers across Europe and Asia. “We are now prioritising glass-ceramic customers to receive future petalite product samples,” said Mr Hosack.

Recently, Prospect announced that it has secured a long-term agreement with Sibelco N.V, the world’s largest industrial minerals solutions company to supply petalite from its Arcadia Lithium project.

The mining group said the seven-year agreement will see the company supplying 700 000 dry metric tonnes (dmt) of high quality, ultra-low iron petalite concentrate during the tenure of the agreement. The seven-year agreement is for up to 100 000dmt per annum of high quality, ultra-low iron petalite concentrate while the pricing formula for the agreement is linked to the end customer sales contracts with minimum pricing provisions.