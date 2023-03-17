Pumula High School scoops top prize for cleanliness

Chief Director Curriculum Development and Technical Services in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Mr Cyprian Kent Masocha (left) hands over a certificate of the cleanest school to Pumula High School headmistress Mrs Linda Ncube at the school in Pumula yesterday

Rejoyce Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

PUMULA High School in Bulawayo yesterday scooped the first prize for being the cleanliest school in the country, beating more than 900 schools.

The school emerged as the best in the 2022 Clean Schools competition sponsored by the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) in partnership with Eversharp.

Louis Mount Batten Primary School from Harare got the second prize while St Sebastian High School from Matabeleland South came third.

For their cleanliness, the three schools each received 3KV backup solar kits comprising two solar panels, one inverter and two batteries, certificates, six plastic bins, school signposts and hampers.

Speaking during the awards ceremony at Pumula High School, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Mrs Tumisang Thabela who was represented by the chief director of curriculum development and technical services in the ministry, Mr Cyprian Masotsha, said the competition comes in handy as a conduit towards addressing the waste management challenges in the country.

Mrs Thabela said the participating schools have boldly declared their position in terms of waste management.

“I am so excited that as a ministry we will vigorously adopt the ‘clean schools’ concept into the checklist used to determine the holistic code in all schools. As a ministry, we have been awakened on the need to integrate our day-to-day activities with the ‘Catch them Young programme’, being implemented by the Environmental Management Agency and like-minded partners,” she said.

“To that end, I want to humbly acknowledge this multi-sectoral approach towards grooming the young to grow into responsible adults towards their environment.”

Mrs Thabela said it is through such programmes and competitions that learners, including members of society, can be educated on the need to be environmental stewards in their communities.

“Reaching out to learners and the young generation is the way to go as we forge toward attaining vision 2030 and beyond. I want to profoundly thank the Environmental Management Agency and Eversharp for the support rendered towards this competition,” she said.

“Surely, we need more such like-minded organisations and institutions to ensure the aspirations of this country are achieved. What gives me more joy is that this competition perpetuates the objectives of the National clean-up programme that was launched by President Mnangagwa in December 2018.”

Mrs Thabela said the competition dovetails with the National Development Strategy 1 which advocates for waste reduction.

She said it also resonates well with Section 73 of the Constitution on the citizenry having access to a clean environment that is not harmful to health.

The permanent secretary said schools should establish or revive their environmental clubs and register with EMA for them to get the necessary support to brew innovative project ideas for environmental competitions.

“l want to urge the winning schools to advance themselves and always yearn to do even better as our new centres of excellence. I encourage Pumula High School and all the other provincial winners to continue opening their doors to both fellow schools and the public for ‘look and learn’ purposes,” she said.

Mrs Thabela implored both private and public schools to support waste recycling initiatives right from the separation of waste at the source and developing linkages with recyclers.

Eversharp regional sales manager, Mr Julian Mbano said the clean schools’ competition is in line with their thrust of giving back to community and promoting cleanliness.

“As Eversharp, we are pleased to give the top three national competition winners 3KVA solar systems, school billboards and plastic refuse bins. I also extend my congratulations to the three schools,” he said.

EMA director general Mr Aron Chigora who represented by the agency’s director of environmental management services, Mr Steady Kangata said they have over the years been running environmental competitions in schools through their ‘Catch them young’ programme.

He said some of these competitions include the school debate, school quiz and conservation projects.

“The motivation behind such competitions is to instill environmental stewardship from an early age to ensure the protection of the environment for posterity. At the same time, these competitions instil a sense of competitiveness among schools thus causing for the adoption of best practices in the same schools, and eventually in communities where learners come from,” said Mr Kangata.

About 922 schools across the country participated in the competition. – @ReeSibanda