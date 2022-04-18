Put people’s interests first: President

President Mnangagwa and the First Lady interact with delegates at the 42nd Independence anniversary reception at State House in Bulawayo last night. — Picture by Tawanda Mudimu.

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has called on leaders from across the political divide to put the interests of the people first and never be an impediment to unity and development of the country.

He said the political leadership should desist from advancing their self-centred politicking within the context of the broader collective national interest.

The President was speaking at the 42nd Independence anniversary reception which he hosted at State House in Bulawayo last night.

President Mnangagwa said the unity, peace and development being entrenched in the country transcends the political divide.

“I challenge all of us as leaders from across all political parties to always put the interests of the people first.

We cannot be content when our people are languishing in the midst of poor service delivery,” he said.

“As the leadership, let us never be an impediment to the unity and development of our people and always advance their interests within the context of the broader collective national interest.”

The President reiterated that no one and no place should be left behind, saying it is a true meaning of the Independence which the country’s liberators fought for.

“The unity, peace and development being entrenched in our nation transcend the political divide.

Hence, there is no room for regionalism, tribalism and self-centred politicking as we build Zimbabwe brick by brick, stone upon stone,” he said.

“No one and nothing must ever divide us.

The legacy bequeathed to us by our forefathers must remain the foundation upon which we move our country forward and set a sound future for generations to come.”

President Mnangagwa challenged leaders across all levels, from ward, district and provinces to maintain the connection between the people and the development revolution of the Second Republic.

The President said leaders must reaffirm their commitment to play their part in the ongoing quest to realise a better future for the nation towards an empowered and prosperous upper middle-income society by 2030.

He said on the part of Government and in keeping with the Second Republic’s culture of dialogue and consultations, his doors will remain open to hear citizens’ views and perspectives.

“By the same token, I exhort you, at your various levels to equally dialogue and consult among yourselves and with Government especially towards growing our provincial GDPs,” said President Mnangagwa.

The President said leaders in their respective areas have the individual and collective obligation to carry the message of self-belief and hope to communities and the country as a whole.

“The attendant freedom, territorial integrity and sovereignty we enjoy as a people and independent nation empower us as leaders at our various levels to facilitate sustainable socio-economic development and prosperity in our areas of influence,” he said.

The President said following the advent of the Second Republic, he saw it fit to implement the spirit and letter of devolution and decentralisation, not only in terms of the country’s administrative and developmental architecture, but through acts such the historic hosting of the main Independence Day celebrations outside Harare.

“This long overdue gesture must thus serve to reinforce the truth that we are one country under one national flag. It is this national flag which is the embodiment of who we are as Zimbabweans,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said every stripe and feature on the national flag, must thus be a vivid reminder of what constitutes Zimbabwe as a nation.

“The blood of the many sons and daughters who paid the supreme sacrifice for the freedom we enjoy to this day, the land that we fought for which we must continue to defend, nurture and make sustainably productive, the rich minerals that are scattered beneath our feet which we must exploit to modernise and industrialise our country for the benefit of all independent people, is who we are,” he said.

“Our rallying unifying and development call ‘ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe ngabanikazi balo: nyika inovakwa, inotongwa nevene vayo’ must echo throughout our provinces, districts, wards, businesses, churches, communities and homes.”

The President said under the Second Republic, performance and results are cardinal principled and values.

“We must, therefore raise our leadership standards commensurate with the demanding task of guarding and maintain peace and stability, growing our economy as well as developing out motherland, Zimbabwe,” he said.

Among those who attended the event were First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, Zanu-PF Second Secretary and Vice-President Kembo Mohadi, several ministers, service chiefs, diplomats and leaders of opposition parties.

